WPS calling for public assistance in fatal collision

The Woodstock Police Service is looking for public help in a fatal vehicle collision investigation.

The incident took place on Oct. 31 between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Springbank Avenue near Sloane Street.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dash cam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodstock police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.