LONDON, ONT. -- Liver cancer is 10 times more likely in men with a common genetic disorder called haemochromatosis.

The findings are part of a new study from Western University in collaboration with the University of Exeter.

Haemochromatosis is a common genetic disorder that causes an iron overload in a person's body.

The study projects that more than seven per cent of men with two copies of the faulty haemochromatosis genes would develop liver cancer by the age of 75.

The study analysed data from close to 3,000 men and women with two copies of this faulty gene. Participants were followed for a nine-year period.

Haemochromatosis is more serious in men than women. It’s believed that’s because women are partially protected when they lose iron through menstruation and child birth.

The hopes are that these findings will lead to early treatments for these patients to allow for better patient outcomes.