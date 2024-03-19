LONDON
London

    • New slides set to open at East Park

    East Park unveils improvements and new water slides ahead of 2024 season. March 19, 2024. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London) East Park unveils improvements and new water slides ahead of 2024 season. March 19, 2024. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)
    The 2024 season at East Park will feature some upgrades to the waterpark.

    The iconic bullet and caterpillar waterslides that have been part of the park's history since their acquisition from Wally World in 2003, have undergone upgrades to the classic design with new colours, and a shiny smooth surface.

    East Park is also introducing a five-slide tower. According to a release from the park, “This exciting addition will not only cater to thrill enthusiasts but also provide more options for family fun. The five-slide tower will include a toilet bowl slide, three front-facing mat racers and a fun and exhilarating twisty slide. Those who enjoy the splash pad can also look forward to some updated features coming this season.”

    East Park is a large outdoor Family Entertainment Centre situated on over 100-acres of parkland setting.

