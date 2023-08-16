New scooter and cycling tours offered to see the more than 40 murals in St. Thomas, Ont.
It’s a new, fun way to see the expanding art scene in St. Thomas.
Beginning this weekend, the Elgin County Railway Museum (ECRM) is now offering scooter and cycling tours the dozens of murals around the city.
Andrew Gunn Consulting (AGC) arranged a donation of $15,000 for the ECRM to purchase seven scooters, two- E-bikes and six bicycles.
“One of the quirks of St. Thomas is that the city was really built up along the railway line, so we really have a long downtown,” said Gunn, president of AGC. “The question is how to get people around to see the murals. Some people are willing to walk it other people maybe want something a little more fun and a little more active.”
Over the past five years, AGC has brought a number of new projects to St. Thomas, London and Simcoe. Some of his previous projects the 'Track to the Mural Project,’ ‘On Street Patios’ and ‘Students Build Cities.’
Andrew Gunn (left) and Maddie King of Andrew Gunn Consulting Inc. during a tour of the murals in St. Thomas, Ont. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)Gunn and colleague Maddie King have been travelling the world, thinking of innovative ways to bring active transportation and culture to the region.
“We actually discovered the scooters in Oslo [Norway] on a trip there and you could just rent them and ride them around the city,” said King, vice-president of youth engagement and strategy at AGC.
“It was just such a fun and different way to see the city,” he added.
Andrew Gunn gives some background on the mural of Jack Graney by artist Kevin Ledo during a mural tour in St. Thomas, Ont. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
Before you head out on the 60-90 minute tour, the guide will give you a quick tutorial on how to ride the scooters.
“People are a little hesitant to try the scooters because they're not particularly used to them,” said Gunn. “But once they do, it takes about five seconds to get used to it and then off they go and it's super fun.”
This week, some members of the local business community are being given a sneak peak, touring the investment in the local art scene.
The Elgin County Railway Museum is offering scooter and cycling tours of the more than 40 murals in St. Thomas, Ont. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
“Andrew asked me [if I’d ridden a scooter before] and said, ‘I’m surprised you haven’t done this before because you travel so much,’” said Paul Jenkins, CEO at St. Thomas & District Chamber of Commerce who was out on a tour.
He added, “I haven’t because I was a little bit nervous. It took half a second to get acclimatized to it, and while I haven’t hit third gear yet, I’m hoping I’ll do that on our way back to the museum. It’s an absolute blast and a great way to see the investment in arts and culture in our community.”
There will be two options for tours which are for ages 13+ and will cost between $30 and $45.
