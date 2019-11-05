SARNIA, Ont. -- Drivers in downtown Sarnia have got it backwards - as in back-up angled parking.

As of this week the city has implemented the new parking method on the two widest sections of Front Street on the west side.

While the trend is picking up in other parts of North America, it’s believed that Sarnia is the first municipality in Ontario to go with backup angled parking.

The city's Director of Engineering David Jackson says it’s actually safer than parallel parking or frontwards angled parking.

“Well it makes a lot of sense and it’s mainly about safety. The traditional pull-in parking, when you’re backing out you almost have to back right up into the road before you can see the traffic. So the nice thing about the back-in angled parking when you’re ready to pull out you can see the traffic there and pull out safety.”

He also says it’s safer for drivers and passengers when they get out of their vehicles because they won’t be stepping into traffic, and it’s easier access to the trunk.

The city has attempted to educate drivers through new signage and a social media campaign.

Jackson says they’ll wait and see how the new parking method works out before expanding it to the rest of downtown.