LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has introduced new measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 impacting fitness, personal service, restaurant and banquet hall facilities.

The new measures, which take effect at midnight on Saturday and continue until they’re rescinded, add new distancing, masking and capacity protocols for those businesses, and essentially ban some activities.

At restaurants, bars, banquet halls, food trucks/concessions:

no more than six people per table indoors or outdoors

patrons must be seated at all times except to enter/exit, place/pickup/pay for an order or use the washroom

tables must be separated by at least two metres or a Plexiglas/impermeable barrier

contact information must be recorded for all patrons, except for takeout, and kept for at least one month and disclosed only to the health unit or a health inspector

Protocols for indoor sports and fitness facilities, including gyms, health clubs, community centres, arenas and dance studios, among others, now include:

maximum class size of 10 including the instructor

each class must be in a separate room or at least nine metres away

instructors must wear a face covering or teach virtually, and should use a microphone to reduce shouting

patrons must stay two metres away from each other, or three metres during a class

heating, venting and air conditioning must be maintained as per provincial regulations

steam rooms, saunas, whirlpools and bathhouses must be closed

For personal service businesses, including spas, hair or nail salons, esthetics, tanning, piercing and tattoo studios:

no services are allowed that requires removal of the face covering

employees must wear personal protective equipment, face mask at minimum

locker rooms, change rooms, showers must be closed other than to access other areas of the business

oxygen bars, steam rooms, saunas, whirlpools and bathhouses must be closed

baths, hot tubs, floating pools and sensory deprivation pods must be closed unless for therapy or prescribed/administerd by health professional

Failure to comply with these requirements could bring fines up to $5,000 a day, or up to $25,000 for businesses.

MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie says that these measures are intended to keep business open, and are being applied only to industries where there has been evidence of COVID-19 spread.

He adds that they will help avoid reverting to a modified Stage 2 and, “These are the sorts of interventions that can prevent spread and…those superspreader events.”

Londoners react to new protocols

Bob Douglas, London Senior Hockey convener, says with their season starting just two weeks ago, the new protocols are “terrible.”

“We have no problems here, and we were going by the code of everything and no one was in trouble. We thought we were doing a good job and we definitely weren't the cause of the problem.”

He is concerned that with only 10 people allowed on the ice and distancing required, games will be more like free skating than hockey.

“It’s terribly disappointing. We have just over 300 players who are going to be sitting at home.”

Mackie says that given that there are already provincial prohibitions on contact sports, the local protocols should not make a significant difference to how activities are conducted.

Alec Pinchen, owner of Fitness Forum, says while it won’t get any easier, they are already doing a lot to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including spacing equipment and reducing hours.

“We are going to have to take a hard look at the guidelines…In the classes we are restricting numbers, based on social distancing. People are scheduling in, we close regularly, we clean…I think we are doing a lot and hopefully the new restrictions won't put a lot more work on us.”

He says their saunas, whirlpools, etc. have been closed since July.

“We're real strong proponents that you should be exercising and build up your immunity against this virus, and yet we get a lot of publicity not to go to the gym…I'm sure (Mackie) has a tough call, but I’m unaware of any outbreaks in the facilities.”