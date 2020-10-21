LONDON, ONT -- Walmart Canada has confirmed that an employee at the Argyle location in London has tested positive with COVID-19.

In a statement sent to CTV News Walmart said that the employee last worked on Oct. 16.

“Out of an abundance of caution, associates identified as being in close prolonged contact have been directed to self-isolate. We conducted a deep cleaning. We are in contact with local public health,” said Felicia Fefer, Manager of Corporate Affairs.

Back in September the northwest London location saw three cases of COVID-19.

Fefer said that safety remains a top priority and that they have certain measures in place including: