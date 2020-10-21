Advertisement
Employee at Argyle Walmart tested positive for COVID-19: Walmart Canada
Signage at a Laval, Que., Walmart store is seen on May 3, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
LONDON, ONT -- Walmart Canada has confirmed that an employee at the Argyle location in London has tested positive with COVID-19.
In a statement sent to CTV News Walmart said that the employee last worked on Oct. 16.
“Out of an abundance of caution, associates identified as being in close prolonged contact have been directed to self-isolate. We conducted a deep cleaning. We are in contact with local public health,” said Felicia Fefer, Manager of Corporate Affairs.
Back in September the northwest London location saw three cases of COVID-19.
Fefer said that safety remains a top priority and that they have certain measures in place including:
- Increased cleaning throughout the store.
- Wellness checks that include a temperature check for all associates at the start of each shift.
- Limiting the number of customers shopping in the store at one time.
- Cleaning shopping carts.
- Encouraging regular handwashing.
- Regular cleaning of work areas (including checkouts).
- Installed plexi-glass dividers at registers, customer service desks and in our pharmacies.
- Introduced floor markings and one-way aisles to create physical distancing.
- Mandatory masks for customers and associates