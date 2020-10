MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting one new death and nine new COVID-19 cases as it unveiled new regulations on Wednesday.

The death, a 71-year-old man, was not associated with a long-term care or retirement home, but no further details have yet been provided.

It brings the total number of deaths in the region to 59. This is also the second death within a week - the last was reported Oct. 15 - after more than four months with no deaths in the region.

The new cases bring the total to 1,060, including 934 resolved, leaving 67 active cases in the region.

Outbreaks continue at nine seniors’ facilities, but no new cases were reported in those homes, with the totals there holding at 218 cases and 38 deaths.

In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, the health unit unveiled new protocols for fitness and personal care facilities as well as restaurants and banquet halls Wednesday afternoon.

Here is where the cases stand in other area regions based on the most recent publicly available data, note none are reporting any new deaths in recent weeks:

Elgin-Oxford – none new, 16 active, 298 total, 277 resolved, five deaths, one outbreak

Haldimand-Norfolk – three new, 10 active, 508 total, 461 resolved, 32 deaths, one outbreak

Huron-Perth – one new, one active, 141 total, 135 resolved, five deaths, no outbreaks

Grey-Bruce – none new, four active 164 total, 160 resolved, no deaths, no outbreaks

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, nine active, 365 total, 331 resolved, 25 deaths, two outbreaks

Across the province, 790 new infections were reported, a slight drop, but there were nine deaths.