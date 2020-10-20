Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Test kits sit on a table as healthcare professional Kenzie Anderson prepares to take a sample at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site Friday, June 26, 2020. (The Canadian Press)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting just six new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, even as the province reported another surge.
While 11 cases were reported Monday, the week prior also saw only single-digit daily increases after a spike on Thanksgiving weekend.
But across Ontario, there was another spike in cases, with 821 new infections reported Tuesday.
The new local cases bring the total in the region to 1,051 cases, including 928 resolved and 58 deaths, leaving 65 active cases.
Nonetheless, the health unit is expected to introduce new measures for restaurants and workout facilities in the next couple of days to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
Outbreaks are ongoing at nine long-term care and/or retirement homes, though no new cases were reported in those facilities on Tuesday. They have so far been linked to 218 cases and 38 deaths.
Here is where the cases stand in other area regions based on the most recent publicly available data, note none are reporting any new deaths in recent weeks: