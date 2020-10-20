MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting just six new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, even as the province reported another surge.

While 11 cases were reported Monday, the week prior also saw only single-digit daily increases after a spike on Thanksgiving weekend.

But across Ontario, there was another spike in cases, with 821 new infections reported Tuesday.

The new local cases bring the total in the region to 1,051 cases, including 928 resolved and 58 deaths, leaving 65 active cases.

Nonetheless, the health unit is expected to introduce new measures for restaurants and workout facilities in the next couple of days to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Outbreaks are ongoing at nine long-term care and/or retirement homes, though no new cases were reported in those facilities on Tuesday. They have so far been linked to 218 cases and 38 deaths.

Here is where the cases stand in other area regions based on the most recent publicly available data, note none are reporting any new deaths in recent weeks:

Elgin-Oxford – five new, 18 active, 298 total, 275 resolved, five deaths, two outbreaks

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, seven active, 505 total, 461 resolved, 32 deaths, one outbreak

Huron-Perth – none new, one active, 140 total, 134 resolved, five deaths, one outbreak

Grey-Bruce – none new, five active 164 total, 159 resolved, no deaths, no outbreaks

Sarnia-Lambton – two new, 11 active, 365 total, 329 resolved, 25 deaths, two outbreaks