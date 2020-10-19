MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the region, the first double-digit increase in a week.

The last time a double-digit increase was reported, it was part of a spike that saw 48 cases over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie says, “We’ve actually seemed to turn a gradual corner since our record-setting high.”

Still, Mackie expects to introduce some new measures to curb the spread in the next few days, likely targeting workout facilities and restaurants, which have been seen to contribute to outbreaks in other regions.

With the new measures, the health unit will not pressure the province to move the region back to Stage 2, with hopes targeted protocols it will help keep businesses open.

London Mayor Ed Holder says one retail business was issued a fine of $880 for non-compliance over the weekend, in relation to provincial rules requiring all customers wear a face-covering.

The new cases bring the total in the region to 1,045, including 920 resolved and 58 deaths, leaving 67 active cases.

There are ongoing outbreaks at nine seniors’ facilities, which have now been linked to 218 cases and 38 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Over the weekend, an outbreak was also declared at a Starbucks location at 1164 Highbury Ave. N. after three staff members tested positive.

There is one ongoing school outbreak, at Sir Arthur Currie Public School in London. To date, there have been nine school-linked COVID-19 infections.

Here is where the cases stand in other area regions based on the most recent publicly available data, note none are reporting any new deaths in recent weeks:

Elgin-Oxford – two new, 18 active, 293 total, 270 resolved, five deaths, two outbreaks

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 11 active, 504 total, 456 resolved, 32 deaths, one outbreak

Huron-Perth – none new, one active, 140 total, 134 resolved, five deaths, one outbreak

Sarnia-Lambton – one new, 10 active, 363 total, 328 resolved, 25 deaths, two outbreaks

Grey-Bruce – three new, eight active 164 total, 156 resolved, no deaths, no outbreaks

Grey Bruce Health Services is expanding COVID-19 testing capacity, offering appointments at Southampton and Owen Sound hospitals for those who meet the criteria, more details are available here.

Across Ontario, there were 704 new infections reported Monday, as well as four new deaths.