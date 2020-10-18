LONDON, ONT -- For roughly a week the London-Middlesex region has seen single-digit increases in daily new COVID-19 cases and Sunday continued that trend with four new cases.

That comes on the heels of nine new cases Saturday, which is a marked difference from Thanksgiving weekend when the region saw record numbers recorded since the start of the pandemic.

Today’s dip in numbers also follows a trend provincially as Ontario saw 658 new infections after six days of numbers over the 700 mark.

All total there have been 1034 cases of COVID-19 regionally since the start of the pandemic, however most of those cases have resolved with 908 recoveries.

There have been 58 deaths with the region seeing its first death in several weeks earlier this week.

That leaves a total of 64 active cases remaining in the region.

The total number of lab-confirmed infections in the province is now 64,371, including deaths and recoveries.

Five more people have died due to COVID-19 across Ontario, including a resident of a long-term care home.

The province’s death toll is now 3,046.

Here are the other numbers regionally: