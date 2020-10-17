LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19, Saturday.

There are currently 1031 total confirmed cases in our region, with 901 recoveries being reported.

While there are no deaths listed for Saturday, there have been a total of 58 deaths.

Elgin-Oxford –15 active, 290 cases, 270 resolved, five deaths, one ongoing outbreak

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, eight active, 501 total cases, 456 resolved, 32 deaths, one ongoing outbreak

Huron-Perth – none new, four active, 140 total, 131 resolved, five deaths

Grey-Bruce – two new, six active, 159 total, 143 resolved, no deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – three new, 13 active, 362 cases, 324 resolved, 25 deaths

Ontario is reporting 805 new infections, a significant increase from the 712 cases reported on Friday. This marks the sixth straight day of more than 700 COVID-19 cases reported.

As of Saturday, there are 194,106 total cases, 20,740 active cases, 163,644 recovered cases, and 9,722 deaths in Canada.