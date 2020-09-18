LONDON, ONT. -- Walmart Canada has confirmed that three of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at their northwest London location.

“Three associates from our Walmart London North Supercentre (1280 Fanshawe Park Rd. W.) have recently tested positive for COVID-19. We’re keeping the associates in our thoughts and wish them a continued speedy recovery,” said spokesperson Adam Grachnik in a statement.

One of the employees was last at the store on Sept. 15, another Sept. 13, and the third on Sept. 6.

Grachnik says the store has undergone a deep cleaning and associates who may have been in close contact are in self-isolation.

It was not immediately clear just how many associates may be in isolation or how many customers may have come into contact with the employees.

Grachnik said that safety remains a top priority and that they have certain measures in place including: