LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) released a chart Thursday showing their tracking of the outbreak amongst Western University students.

As of Thursday, as many as 28 students had tested positive for COVID-19 since an outbreak was declared over the weekend.

The chart shows where the initial infections took place, how they spread to other people and when.

The majority of cases are off campus with the exception of one in residence. That person is in isolation.

The university is moving back to Western Phase Three, which includes suspending athletics, recreation, in-person student club meetings and events, which will go back to virtual mode for now.

Access to libraries and several other buildings will also be restricted, though residences remain open.

All students believed to have been in close contact with those who have tested positive have been notified, university officials say, and the MLHU is continuing with contact tracing.

