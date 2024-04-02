New home planned for Middlesex County Council

Middlesex County Council voted unanimously on a plan and design to move into a new location in south London during a recent meeting.

“Part of the reason we wanted to get this to you at this specific council meeting, as we currently are moving forward with approvals from the City of London to approve the plan in concept such that we can move forward with detailed engineering and tendering of the works” said County Engineer Chris Traini.

The county offices and council chambers are currently located at the Historic Old Courthouse on Ridout Street, but were sold to York developments in 2019.

When discussions began on finding a new home, many hoped a location within the county would be chosen.

Warden Aina DeViet says the decision to build at 1035 Adelaide St. south came down to available land and equal convenience.

“I guess it’s always closer to someone than another. You have to do the best you can and the costs of purchasing property and then wondering about servicing that was a known quantity. A lot of the environmental assessment pieces were already done and staff had done work there because of the other buildings. So no surprises. That's important to,” said DeViet.

The site sits on the same land as the Middlesex-London Paramedic Headquarters, and is accessible to Highway 401 according to Deviet.

Designs for the soon-to-be constructed building were shown to council members in March.

At a cost of $7.15-million, the projected occupancy date is December 2025.