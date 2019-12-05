WINGHAM, ONT. -- New information has come to light in a potential case of child luring in Port Elgin, Ont.

Surveillance video has surfaced with an image of the driver and vehicle that two girls allege followed them and offered them rides.

The girls refused and ducked into a business, only to have the pickup follow them again.

The initial description from Nov. 2 was a white pickup truck.

The new image shows a very distinct white, newer model Chevrolet Silverado with an extended cab, running boards, white trim, rear tinted windows and a loud exhaust.

The driver is described as white male between the ages of 25 and 40.