MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Oxford County OPP are looking for information after a vehicle parked in a carpool lot had its windows smashed and items stolen before it was rolled into the ditch.

Police were called to the carpool lot at Highway 401 and Plank Line in Ingersoll, Ont. shortly after 11 p.m. Monday for a report of a theft from a motor vehicle.

According to investigators, the vehicle was parked and locked in the lot near the roundabout, when sometime between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m. the front side windows and rear window were smashed.

Suspect(s) rummaged through the vehicle and ripped out the stereo, then the vehicle was "somehow set into motion causing it to roll backwards into the ditch," police said.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.