LONDON, Ont. -- West Perth OPP are looking to speak to the driver of a suspicious vehicle believed to have been following a student walking home from school in Mitchell, Ont.

Police were contacted on Friday, Nov. 15 about two similar incidents that happened to the same person around 11 a.m. on both Thursday and Friday.

A student was reportedly walking home on St. David Street when they saw a black Ford SUV with black rims following them for several blocks before leaving.

The male driver didn't attempt to interact with the student.

He is described as being in his late 40s, heavy set with a dark beard.

Police would like to speak with the driver and are asking for public assistance to identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

Parents are reminded to speak to children about personal safety, tips can be found on the Canadian Centre for Child Protection website.