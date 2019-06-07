

CTV London





The London Police Service is adding a new name to its senior ranks, Stuart Betts will be the force's next deputy chief of police.

Betts is currently a superintendent with the York Regional Police Service. He takes on the new position on July 15.

He said in a media release, "I am grateful and honoured...I look forward to working alongside Chief Designate Williams and Acting Deputy Chief McIntyre, in support of the men and women of the London Police to ensure the safety and well-being of London’s communities."

The news comes just two days after it was announced Deputy Chief Steve Williams would be taking on the role of chief when John Pare retires at the end of June.

There have been a cascade of changes announced among the senior ranks that began when Deputy Chief Daryl Longworth resigned to become chief of the Woodstock Police Service.

The first female acting deputy police chief was named then, with Trish McIntyre taking on the role immediately.

Betts has been with York Regional police since 1997, taking on a variety of roles. He has also continued to further his education, in policing, management and business administration.

In a statement, Police Board Chair Mo Salih said, “Deputy Chief Designate Betts has an impressive policing resume with significant leadership and innovation experience and has been the champion of business intelligence at York Regional Police Service. His enthusiasm, wealth of knowledge and experience will make him an asset.”