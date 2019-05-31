

The London Police Service's Deputy Chief Daryl Longworth has resigned, to take on the position of chief with the Woodstock Police Service.

Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch, a member of the Woodstock Police Services Board, said in a media release, “We are very excited about Daryl Longworth returning to Woodstock as the Chief of Police. He brings experience from a large service – experience that will continue to enhance our community, and our commitment to serve and protect the members of this community.”

Longworth is a Woodstock native, but has been in his current role in London since 2015.

Before joining London police, he spent 27 years with Halton Regional Police and the Woodstock Police Service in numerous roles, including deputy chief in Woodstock.

Longworth, who is married with seven children, will start his new job in September.