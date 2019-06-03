

CTV London





London’s Police Services Board has named an new acting deputy police chief, and for the first time in the force's history, it will be a woman.

It was announced Monday morning that Trish McIntyre will be acting deputy police chief effective immediately.

McIntyre was born and raised in London and began her policing career in 1999 as a cadet with the London Police Service.

She has worked in Uniformed Patrol, Major Case Management, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section and the Major Crime Section.

The acting inspector has held supervisory positions in the Major Crime Section, Professional Standards Branch, Patrol Operations Branch, Investigations Branch and most recently was promoted to acting inspector in charge of a Patrol Modernization Project.

This is the first time that a woman has served as acting deputy police chief.

McIntyre is largely seen as a rising star within the police force and fits with the board's stated goal of modernizing and adding diversity to the London Police Service.

The search continues for a replacement for Police Chief John Pare who is retiring at the end of the month. So far the board has been relatively quiet on their search for a replacement.

Interviews were held last month. One name that was tossed around was Deputy Chief Daryl Longworth, however he is leaving the London Police Service to take the top job in Woodstock.