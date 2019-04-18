

Daryl Newcombe, CTV London





London should have its next police chief chosen by the Police Services Board (LPSB) before summer.

Susan Toth, vice chair of LPSB, says, “The interviews will occur in May and we are looking at having an announcement for everybody in early June.”

Toth provided the update on the search for a new police chief Thursday afternoon.

The application period closes Friday.

The board has broadened the criteria to permit a wider range of potential applicants.

Toth will not reveal how many applicants have come forward to follow Chief John Pare, who retires at the end of June.