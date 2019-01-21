

Gerry Dewan, CTV London





The London Police Services Board is moving toward using a third party firm to help them in the search for a new police chief.

The move comes after it was announced on Friday that current Chief John Pare would be retiring.

Board Chair Mo Salih called a special meeting of the board for 11 a.m. Monday.

Board members met behind closed doors for just over an hour before Salih emerged to announce the step the board is taking.

“We want to make sure that community engagement is included. That it’s an inclusive process. Make sure that it’s open to anyone and everyone.”

While Salih doesn’t rule out an internal hire he makes it clear the board is looking for a unique perspective from the new chief, “I think we’re looking for a chief of police, but we’re also looking for a chief of change.”

Salih says a growing number of upper-level administrators are retiring from policing and that has increased the level of competition in the search for a new chief.

“The realities are Peel Region police is hiring a new chief. Brantford police is hiring a chief. And those are just two police services that I’m aware of. There could be more.”

London Police Association President Rick Robson supports the use of a third party firm and supports making diversity a consideration for the new hire.

“The police service is also very interested in that and is making its best attempts to have the service reflect the diversity of the community. What it comes down to is, 'Are there candidates at that level that are available for the position?'”

The last four police chiefs have been hired from within the department, from Brian Collins, who assumed the post in 2000, to Pare, whose term ends on June 28, 2019.