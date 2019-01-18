

CTV London





A change is coming at the top of the London Police Service. Chief John Pare will soon be retiring.

Pare was sworn in as chief in May 2015 and has spent 33 years in uniform.

In his first interview since the announcement, Pare tells CTV News, “I stayed true to myself, didn't become something someone else wanted me to be. I've always been a person to listen and who cares.”

Pare adds he'll let others decide his legacy as the city's 19th police chief, but he has been a frequent advocate for both his uniformed officers and civilian staff, specifically when it came to their workload and stress.

“I've enjoyed working with them for so long, and I think it’s important to look after the people who do the hard work.”

The 55-year-old served two years with LaSalle police before joining the London service in 1989 as a cadet recruit. He spent 10 years as a detective, a job he admits he still misses.

He was deputy chief for three years before replacing Brad Duncan as chief in 2015, when he immediately faced controversy.

“The budget challenge in my very first year is probably one of my proudest moments, and it’s not because of the outcome. And the outcome to the members here getting some resources that we needed.”

Council eventually backed down and began using tax assessment growth to help fund policing.

Pare has also worked with local agencies that support sexual assault victims following reports that too many complaints were declared "unfounded."

And he tightened procedures for street checks and ended the random "carding" of people in the city without probable cause.

Police Services Board Chair Mo Salih said in a statement, “Chief Pare focused his energy on our community being inclusive, welcoming and safe for all, including the need for better supports for our community’s most vulnerable populations, including those suffering from mental health, addictions and homelessness issues.”

He added that Pare’s dedication will be missed, but the board is thankful for his years of service and wish him a happy retirement.

Pare plans to use his retirement to spend more time with family and indulge his love of cycling.

Pare’s retirement will begin June 28, and the search for his successor is expected to start next week.