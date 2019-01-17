

A much anticipated policy for investigating sexual assaults in London was approved by the Police Services Board Thursday afternoon.

Last month the policy was delayed for a legal review.

It’s in response to the number of sexual assaults deemed "unfounded" by police services across Ontario.

The draft policy sets out expectations for how police investigate sexual assaults, how officers are trained and the role of outside agencies who help victims.

Particular attention is paid to Indigenous persons and members of the LGBTQ community.

With the adoption of the policy, London Police Services Board Vice-Chair Susan Toth challenged other police boards to follow London's lead.