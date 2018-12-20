

The London Police Services Board has put off approval of the new Sexual Assault Investigation Policy until early next year.

Board officials say the document needs further consultation, legal review and some text revision.

It was a disappointing delay for board members, including Vanessa Ambtman-Smith,

"As a mother, as a woman, as an Indigenous person it does hurt my heart to know that we are not at a point to be able to pass this policy today as expected," she says.

But she adds, "Without the thoughtful review and due diligence and legal review about language and the use of language that we may be doing a disservice."

Work began on the new policy more than a year ago, and a draft was released last month, with the public given until Dec. 10 to provide feedback.

The policy is intended to provide “guidelines related to a survivor-centred and trauma-informed approach toward sexual assault investigations.”

The process to introduce a new policy began after a startling number of assault reports were discovered to have been deemed 'unfounded' by police and left unresolved.

The board had intended to approve the policy Thursday, but feedback received prompted the decision to review it to ensure the wording is correct.

It is hoped the policy will be approved at the next meeting on January 17th.