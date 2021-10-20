New death, 14 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a new death and 14 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, even as active cases dropped below 100 for the first time in months.

The new death, a man in his 70s, was not associated with a long-term care or retirement home and not fully vaccinated.

Wednesday's count raises the seven-day moving average to 12.1, up from 11.9 on Tuesday.

The region now has a total of 14,324 cases and 244 deaths, with 13,985 cases resolved leaving 95 active. There are 4,280 cases with a variant of concern and 188 that are mutation positive.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 27 per cent are among the fully vaccinated, who also account for 31 per cent of hospitalizations and 22.2 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre is dealing with nine patients with COVID-19, with five or fewer in adult critical care, and the same number in Children's Hospital and in pediatric critical care.

There is one ongoing outbreak in a school in the region at Our Lady of the Pillar Academy. An outbreak at Providence Reformed Collegiate has been declared over.

There are no outbreaks at seniors' facilities in Middlesex-London or Elgin and Oxford counties.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 14 new, 80 active, 4,534 total, 4,364 resolved, 90 deaths

Grey-Bruce – none new, 22 active, 2,373 total, 2,328 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – seven new, 25 active, 2,992 total, 2,911 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – four new, 27 active, 2,288 total, 2,195 resolved, 66 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 19 new, 88 active, 4,107 total, 3,949 resolved, 70 deaths

Across Ontario, health officials reported 304 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest case count since early August.