MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- COVID-19 has claimed three more lives locally, two in Middlesex-London and another Sarnia-Lambton, in the last 24 hours.

There have been two new COVID-19 deaths and one new case reported in Middlesex-London in the last 24 hours.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says the total number of cases stands at 424 as of Tuesday afternoon, with 272 resolved – eight more since Monday.

The death of a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 80s (associated with a long-term care home) bring the total number of deaths to 42

It brings the deaths associated with seniors’ facilities to 23.

There was one new COVID-19 death in Sarnia-Lambton as of Tuesday, bringing the total there to 15.

There were also three new cases in the region, bringing that total to 192, with 121 recovered, one more since Monday.

Little change in area counties

No new cases or deaths were reported by Southwestern Public Health on Tuesday, leaving the total in Oxford and Elgin counties at 60 cases, with four deaths, though none since April 22.

There was one more recovery in the last 24 hours, bringing that total to 38.

For a second straight day there was no change in the numbers reported in Huron and Perth counties.

The total number of cases in the region as of Tuesday stands at 49, including 34 recovered and five deaths.

Meanwhile Grey Bruce Public Health on Monday reported a total of 88 cases, with 58 recovered and no deaths.

Across Ontario, 387 new cases and 61 deaths were reported on Tuesday.