LONDON, ONT -- Lawson Health Research Institute is pouring thousands of dollars into more than 14 different research projects aimed at combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

All total Lawson is awarding $200,000 to its research teams to support critical discoveries.

The funding comes from the Lawson Internal Research Fund (IRF) COVID-19 Pandemic Responde Competition which was launched back in March.

The projects range from looking for improved diagnostics to understanding the impact of the pandemic on frontline health-care workers.

One such project is looking at using genetic therapy to block the spread of the virus to the lungs.

The team is looking drugs and therapies that could potentially target certain proteins that help escort the virus into the lungs.

Another project being funded is one that is looking at the impact of the pandemic response for those with disabilities.

The IRF competition is supported with funding from clinical departments at LHSC and St. Joseph’s, and from London Health Sciences Foundation and St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation.