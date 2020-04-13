MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 20 new COVID-10 cases Monday, bringing the regional total to 234.

There was one additional death reported, bringing the total to 11, while the number of resolved cases is at 107.

The number of cases at long-term care homes remains unchanged from Sunday, with 26 cases at five area long-term care or retirement homes.

In Oxford and Elgin counties, Southwestern Public Health is reporting one new death Monday, bringing the area's total to three.

There were no new cases reported Monday, with the total holding at 35, including six that have been resolved.

Lambton Public Health reported three new cases Monday, bringing the total to115, including 10 deaths.

Of those deaths, six are linked to Landmark Village retirement home, which is dealing with 23 confirmed cases - seven staff and 16 residents.

Huron Perth Public Health saw its first case in Listowel Sunday for a total of 31 for the region. Two people have died.

Grey Bruce reported three new cases on Sunday for a total of 38. One of those cases is currently in the hospital.

No numbers for Monday have yet been released for Huron-Perth or Grey-Bruce.

Across Ontario, there were 421 new cases reported Monday, and 17 additional deaths.