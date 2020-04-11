LONDON, ONT. -- A male student at King’s University college in London is in self-isolation at the residence complex after testing positive for the virus.

The student went into isolation April 4 and has not been in contact with any students, staff or faculty since that time.

Officials at the school say the student is feeling better and has not been hospitalized.

“While this news is certainly upsetting for the student involved, we are grateful that he has not been hospitalized. On behalf of the King's community, I wish the student a speedy recovery,” says Dr. David Malloy, King’s principal in a news release.

The student will be tested again on April 13 and 20.