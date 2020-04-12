LONDON, ONT. -- Another person has died from COVID-19 in the region according to the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU), bringing the total to 10.

The number of cases also increased on Sunday to 215 in total, 18 more than Saturday.

Th MLHU is also dealing with 26 cases in long-term care homes and five in retirement homes in the area.

Southwestern Public Health, which oversees Oxford and Elgin Counties, is reporting three new cases for a total of 35 and no new deaths. A total of two people have died in that region from the virus.

Meanwhile, Lambton Public Health is reporting 115 cases on Sunday, an increase of eight from Saturday.

On Sunday, there were 26 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 11 in hospital with tests pending.

Huron Perth Public Health saw no increase in cases Sunday with 31 total for the region. Two people have died.

Health officials across Canada continue to urge people practice physical distancing this Easter weekend in an effort to curb the spread of the disease.