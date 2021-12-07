New city clerk for City of London

Michael Schulthess has been appointed as the City Clerk for the City of London, effective Jan. 8, 2022.

According to a release from the city, the appointment comes following an extensive recruitment process that saw applications received from individuals in municipalities from across Canada.

“On behalf of all of Council, I want to thank Cathy [Saunders] for the knowledge and expertise she has demonstrated throughout the time she has served in this role. I have greatly appreciated her wisdom and guidance, and wish her well in her retirement,” said London Mayor Ed Holder. “I also want to congratulate Michael on this appointment and express our confidence in his ability to provide leadership and to support Council as he steps into this new role.”

Schulthess’ appointment is aligned with current City Clerk Cathy Saunders’ retirement, which will be effective Jan. 7, 2022. Saunders has served London as City Clerk since 2009.