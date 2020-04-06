LONDON, ONT. -- Using video conferencing is the new way of doing business for founder of Urospot Erin Craven.

She has been conducting virtual consultations with clients since her business is currently closed due to COVID-19 guidelines.

“What we are focused on is how can we continue to offer consultations to clients so that they can learn about what they can do and see how we can help them?”

Urospot is a clinic that uses state-of-the-art technology to help clients overcome bladder leakage issues.

“What’s sad is that for women, as we age it only gets worse and ultimately this is the number one reason we end up in nursing homes,” she says.

The business, which opened its doors just six months ago, uses a device called the kegal throne. It’s essentially a high tech chair that clients sit in fully clothed, which helps strengthen the pelvic muscles.

“What it uses is electromagnetic energy, so the energy comes up in a wave through the chair and the energy moves through the chair into your pelvic muscles because when you struggle with bladder leaks the reason for that is a weakened pelvic muscle.”

When it comes to bladder leakage it's not just women going to UroSpot, there are men as well because this condition affects both men and women, specifically prostate cancer survivors.

Craven says the response from clients when they finish their sessions have been positive

“There are a lot of tears of joy after treatment because they recognize they have their freedom back. They have their confidence back,” says Craven.

“They are sleeping through the night and able to travel on road trips and not think about where the nearest washroom is. They can run again they can jump again and they can exercise.”

As mentioned the business is currently closed but Craven says she and her staff are working together to make sure when they do reopen that they continue treat their clients in the safest environment as possible.