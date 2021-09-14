Neigbours desperate for information on fatal shooting in north London
Residents in London’s Fox Hollow neighbourhood say they’re desperate for more information days after a woman was fatally shot in front of her own home.
“I was just really scared because I knew that woman from before,” said Jazzy Kaur, who lives across the street from the incident.
She heard the gunfire and witnessed the aftermath. “Honestly, the first thing that happened, we basically witnessed something like that, we witnessed a crime. The whole time I was in shock. I was just numb the whole time. I had many feelings going through my mind at that moment.”
Police said 30-year-old Lynda Cruz Marques died in hospital from her injuries after shots were fired outside a home on Wateroak Drive around eight o'clock Friday evening.
The home is next door to a small park with playground equipment. Neighbour Subbu Lakshmanan was playing with his two small children Tuesday when he reflected on the tragedy.
“I wasn’t here at the park that day but I’ve heard that a lot of kids were here so it’s really dangerous. Kind of scary but at the same time just have to hope that it doesn’t happen again.”
Area resident Andre Vashist, who administers a neighbourhood Facebook group, said there’s been little official information on the incident, and that’s led to a lot of speculation.
He said people have been rattled. “A sense of grief. A sense of concern for our community. A sense of, you know, uncertainty of what actually was happening in our community, because there’s still really not a story that we’re fully aware of. And I think we’re just all trying to process it.”
So far police have not announced any arrests, nor have they made public whether there are suspects. Neighbour Steve Bibbings said that’s probably for good reason, but he too has been going by hearsay.
“Well we heard she was 30. She was sitting in her car. It was like, a hit, more or less a hit on her, but that’s all they’ve said.”
As for Kaur, she said she’s not used to this kind of violence outside her front door. And while police have called this an isolated incident, that gives her little comfort.
“I just decided that I’m not going outside for a very long time. Just never going out alone any more, ‘cause you never know what’s going to happen.”
London Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald dead at 61
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald dead at 61
Norm Macdonald, the deadpan Quebec comedian who rose from Canadian nightclubs to the heights of 'Saturday Night Live' fame has died at 61 after a private battle with cancer. The revelation came as a shock to many as Macdonald hadn't shared his diagnosis with his fans.
Tributes pour in for Canadian comic Norm Macdonald
Tributes and funny anecdotes have poured in upon news of the death of Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald on Tuesday.
Ontario releases new details on how people will prove their COVID-19 vaccine status starting Sept. 22
Ontario has released further guidance for businesses one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory to enter some non-essential establishments.
Nearly 5.8 million Canadians used advance polling to cast their vote
Nearly 5.8 million people have taken advantage of the advanced polling to cast their vote in this federal election.
'He went after my family': Trudeau defends his response to protester
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says a protester who used a sexist term to describe his wife on Monday crossed a line, which compelled him to respond.
Linda O'Leary found not guilty in connection to fatal Ontario boat crash
Linda O'Leary has been found not guilty of careless operation of a vessel in connection to a boat crash that killed two people in central Ontario two years ago.
Hinshaw blames Alberta's fourth wave trajectory on 'open for summer' plan
Alberta's chief medical officer of health has admitted the province's lifting of restrictions earlier this summer was the wrong approach.
What will the upcoming flu season in Canada look like?
Last year's flu season in Canada saw extremely few cases, amid stringent public health restrictions across the country. But as fall approaches, experts say we could see another relatively mild flu season.
'Gripped in a tie': Nanos ballot tracking reports front-running parties neck-and-neck
The front-running federal parties are 'gripped in a tie' with the latest polling numbers showing the Liberals leading the Conservative Party with a little more than one per cent between them, according to pollster Nik Nanos.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region adds 15 new COVID-19 cases; suspected Delta cases now being reported
Waterloo Region added 15 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as the health unit logged hundreds of confirmed or suspected Delta variant cases as part of a reporting update.
-
Ontario releases new details on how people will prove their COVID-19 vaccine status starting Sept. 22
Ontario has released further guidance for businesses one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory to enter some non-essential establishments.
-
Waterloo Region seeing increase in number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, outbreaks: Dr. Wang
Waterloo Region’s top doctor is hoping to keep community transmission low and increase vaccination rates as the area is seeing a steady uptick in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and outbreaks.
Windsor
-
Windsor church added to potential COVID-19 exposure list
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is letting the public know about a potential COVID-19 exposure at a local church.
-
Two new deaths, 45 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths on Tuesday.
-
Tributes pour in for Canadian comic Norm Macdonald
Tributes and funny anecdotes have poured in upon news of the death of Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald on Tuesday.
Barrie
-
Tornado watch issued for Simcoe Muskoka, Parry Sound, Grey Bruce
A powerful weather system is making its way to Simcoe Muskoka and surrounding areas on Tuesday afternoon, prompting Environment Canada to issue a tornado warning for the area.
-
Police lift lockdown at Georgian College Barrie campus
Barrie police say Georgian College's Barrie campus was placed in lockdown on Tuesday morning after a specific threat was made at the facility.
-
OPP investigates gruesome discovery in Collingwood
Provincial police are investigating after a body was found in the water near the shoreline in Collingwood.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario woman charged with husband's murder
A 57-year-old woman from Chapleau, Ont., has been charged with murdering her husband, police say.
-
Sudbury, Ont., woman charged after incident at Liberal candidate Marc Serre's campaign headquarters
A 56-year-old woman is facing an assault charge following an incident in the morning of Sept. 13 at the campaign office of Liberal candidate Marc Serré, who is running for re-election in Nickel Belt.
-
Ontario to be hit by early and brutal start to winter weather, forecast reveals
Ontario is forecast to be hit with an early arrival of winter weather this year that will bring cold and snowy conditions to the province.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald dead at 61
Norm Macdonald, the deadpan Quebec comedian who rose from Canadian nightclubs to the heights of 'Saturday Night Live' fame has died at 61 after a private battle with cancer. The revelation came as a shock to many as Macdonald hadn't shared his diagnosis with his fans.
-
Ontario releases new details on how people will prove their COVID-19 vaccine status starting Sept. 22
Ontario has released further guidance for businesses one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory to enter some non-essential establishments.
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa drop below 400 on Tuesday
Ottawa Public Health says another 25 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of known active cases is below 400.
Toronto
-
Ontario releases new details on how people will prove their COVID-19 vaccine status starting Sept. 22
Ontario has released further guidance for businesses one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory to enter some non-essential establishments.
-
Ontario to be hit by early and brutal start to winter weather, forecast reveals
Ontario is forecast to be hit with an early arrival of winter weather this year that will bring cold and snowy conditions to the province.
-
Ontario lays out exemptions where proof of vaccination is not required
Here are the scenarios in which Ontarians won’t need to show proof of vaccination documents.
Montreal
-
Long lineups for COVID-19 tests have Montreal authorities scrambling to reopen sites
Quebec’s COVID-19 cases have shot up again recently, right back to the levels they were at last spring—but the number of places to get tested for the virus hasn’t kept pace. Montrealers reported hours-long lineups on Tuesday as they tried to get tests.
-
Officials blamed COVID-19 for Herron deaths, when some were due to hunger, thirst: witness
An auxiliary nurse told a coroner's inquest today that health authorities were too quick to blame COVID-19 for deaths in a Montreal-area long-term care home when some of them were in fact caused by dehydration and malnourishment.
-
Quebec reports seven new deaths due to COVID-19, 633 new cases added
Hospitalizations and ICU numbers in Quebec also increased slightly in the last 24 hours.
Atlantic
-
'There's too much risk ': N.S. delays entering Phase 5 of COVID-19 reopening plan until early October
Health officials in Nova Scotia have decided to delay moving into Phase 5 of its COVID-19 reopening plan until at least Oct. 4.
-
'It's just heartbreaking': Amherst, N.S. devastated after family of six killed in fire
Residents of Amherst, N.S. are grieving after a family of six, including four children, was killed in a trailer fire. Residents said the loss of the family of two adults and four children is unimaginable.
-
'A pandemic of the unvaccinated': N.S. reports 66 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 61 in Northern zone
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 18 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 173.
Winnipeg
-
Mother of boy, 3, fatally stabbed describes night in Winnipeg her son was attacked
The mother of a three-year-old boy who was stabbed repeatedly in the head and neck while lying in his bed has told a trial in Winnipeg that the accused threatened her the night her son was attacked.
-
City of Winnipeg to require COVID-19 vaccines for front-line staff
The City of Winnipeg will be requiring COVID-19 vaccines for front-line employees.
-
Manitoba records 56 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday
Manitoba health officials identified 56 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Trudeau slams premiers of Alta. and Sask. for handling of 4th wave
Calling the fourth wave of COVID-19 "primarily of people who chose not to get vaccinated," Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau took aim at the premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan while on the campaign trail Tuesday, saying they are not protecting residents or the economy.
-
Alberta vaccine status card printable as of Thursday, QR code in 'coming weeks'
Albertans will be able to print a card to show their proof of vaccination starting on Thursday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald dead at 61
Norm Macdonald, the deadpan Quebec comedian who rose from Canadian nightclubs to the heights of 'Saturday Night Live' fame has died at 61 after a private battle with cancer. The revelation came as a shock to many as Macdonald hadn't shared his diagnosis with his fans.
Edmonton
-
Alberta vaccine status card printable as of Thursday, QR code in 'coming weeks'
Albertans will be able to print a card to show their proof of vaccination starting on Thursday.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday: Kenney meeting with cabinet, online data to come at 3:30
Premier Jason Kenney has cancelled an upcoming trip to northern Alberta to meet with his caucus instead.
-
Trudeau slams premiers of Alta. and Sask. for handling of 4th wave
Calling the fourth wave of COVID-19 "primarily of people who chose not to get vaccinated," Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau took aim at the premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan while on the campaign trail Tuesday, saying they are not protecting residents or the economy.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria Clipper to resume Seattle sailings this week
The Victoria Clipper fast ferry from Seattle will resume service to Vancouver Island on Friday after a year and a half of suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update
B.C. health officials are expected to provide a written update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Caught on cam: Dozens of dolphins charge past whale-watching boat off Vancouver Island
Tourists off Vancouver Island witnessed a rare spectacle when a pod of dolphins stampeded past a whale-watching vessel near the Mid-Island this weekend.