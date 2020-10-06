LONDON, ONT. -- The call is going out to help needy families this winter as the Boys & Girls Club of London kicks off its annual Koats for Kids campaign.

"The need seems to be greater this year. We've been getting calls and emails since the beginning of September actually for families who are looking for winter clothing," said Christine Yung, from the Club.

Strict COVID protocols are in place at the club to ensure safety for all.

"All of our volunteers here sorting through donations are wearing masks and gloves - it's mandatory," said Yung.

"With the items that are coming in, we keep them in plastic bags and we ask that when they're being dropped off, they're also in bags that way we can keep everything contained for about a week and after that we can go through the bags safely and sort."

If you would like to make a donation, you still have some time to go through your closets at home because the coats are expected to be handed out in the last week of October and first week of November.

To help you can drop off the clothing at the club on Horton Street or at 11 other participating locations. "We're here to help that's what it really comes down to and they do appreciate everything that is being given to them," said Yung.