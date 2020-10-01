LONDON, ONT. -- The London Food Bank kicked off its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive amidst a pandemic and rising demand.

“In the month of September, we saw about 2,600 families come in, which is a 10 per cent increase,” said Jane Roy, one of the executive directors at the London Food Bank.

Like the spring drive, due to the pandemic the non-profit organization is asking for financial donations which can be made online, but also this time around non-perishable food can be dropped off at participating grocery stores.

“The Thanksgiving Food Drive is extremely important because it sustains not just the families that are coming to us for help, but sustains all those other Londoners that we help through other agencies," said Roy.

More details are available on the London Food Bank website.