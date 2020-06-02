LONDON, ONT. -- The 24th annual London Cares Curb Hunger Campaign kicks off Wednesday but will look much different thanks to COVID-19.

This year, there will be no collection of food donations at the curbside next to recyclables.

Also, donations will not be accepted at city fire stations as drop off centres.

But there are many ways Londoners can participate.

Online donations can always be made at the London Food Bank's website.

Donations of non-perishable items can be made at most London grocery stores and residents are also encouraged to participate in the Plant-a-Row, Grow-a-Row campaign to help grow fresh produce.

“The need for financial and food donations continues to grow each year, and we continue to focus on increasing donations of fresh food” says Jane Roy, co-executive director of the London Food Bank in a news release.

“Now, perhaps more than ever, it is important to support the more than 25,000 individuals who rely on the London Food Bank in addition to some of the most vulnerable in our community that require additional assistance.”

"The London Cares Curb Hunger campaign is the longest running partnership of its kind in Canada," says Mayor Ed Holder.

"Especially during times like these where the impact of COVID-19 has touched so many Londoners, I know the generosity and compassion of our community coming together will make this 24th year a success.”