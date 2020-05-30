LONDON, ONT. -- Four members of the Western Model United Nations club organized a donation drive to combat food and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) shortages within the community that are being delivered to the London Food Bank.

Western Model U.N. teamed up with St. John Ambulance, where the donation drive was hosted on May 30, along with several volunteers.

The group collected non-perishable food items such as pasta, canned meats and vegetables, along with PPE including masks, gloves and sanitizer bottles.

"We’re just Western Students giving back to our community and trying to make a difference," says Deep Kaur Sanhu, Vice President of Communications for Western Model U.N.

"We have had a lot of people help us along the way and we want thank everyone…the volunteers, all the city folks that came by….This is just Canadians helping Canadians make a difference," says Sanhu.

Tables were designated for different tasks in order to maintain physical distancing measures and ensure proper sanitization of items.

The thoroughly sanitized items were placed inside an ambulance provided by St. John Ambulance for storage before being delivered.

"The younger generation is the motor and the engine behind everything that is going on behind here and they are keeping us on our toes today - it’s just a delight working with the students," says Randy Warden Executive Director for St. John Ambulance.

The group was initially inspired by the Conquer COVID-19 organization that collects and donates different supplies for donation across the country.

Conquer COVID-19 also lent a hand with supporting the groups first drive.

"Every donation counts and helps support the community," says Sanhu. "We hope to have another drive in the future."