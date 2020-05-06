LONDON, ONT. -- The London Food Bank is footing the bill to help the Forest City’s most marginalized get by a little easier during the COVID-19 crisis.

A new program which started Wednesday is expected to feed thousands of people over the next three months.

For Riley Meeker, 20, who is unemployed, the lunch program really helps.

“Most people don't really think too hard about feeding themselves, because it’s kind of always there. When you have no money due to no work it’s really nice to be able to eat something.”

The food bank is providing the funds to Youth Opportunities Unlimited and RBC Place London for preparing the lunches every day. Agencies that are assisted include, Atlohsa Family Health Services, 519 Pursuit and the Regional HIV/AIDS Connection.

Lori DaSilva is the general manager at the convention centre and she is pleased to be able to assist.

“Our building has been closed since the middle of March and our team has been looking for how we can help the community.”

RBC Place Executive Chef David Van Eldik is also on board, “We are masters at production, we're very good at that and the food bank are the experts at the distribution side, so it's a perfect fit.”

Amber Irvine is with 519 Pursuit, a non-profit organization that helps those who live on the streets, she says, “In receiving these lunches it's really showing how much the London community is rallying together, our leaders are stepping up and it's showing how much London cares.”

Right now the program is starting with 160 bagged lunches a day, but Glen Pearson from the London Food Bank expects that number to increase.

“People that are at-risk, people that are homeless or marginalized, their numbers are going up during this crisis,” said Pearson. “They're not part of that whole stimulus fund, so we have to be able to help them with this program.”