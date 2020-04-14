LONDON, ONT. -- It was a food drive like no other and the result was encouraging.

The first virtual spring food drive for the London Food Bank wrapped up Monday with three times the amount of money and food collected compared to last year.

It was necessary to change how the 33rd annual drive operated, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and organizers weren’t sure what to expect.

With the help of Business Cares, the equivalent of $188,000 worth of food and cash was collected to help the food bank and its social agencies.

Last spring about 60,000 pounds worth of food was gathered.

Since the outbreak, the food bank has seen a sharp rise in clients coming in for help.

Officials say they now have volunteer opportunities from April 20 to May 1.