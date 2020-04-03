LONDON, ONT. -- The London Food Bank kicked off its 33rd annual Spring Food Drive with a bit of a twist due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The focus this year will be on a donation of money online instead of bags being handed out at area grocery stores.

“There's been nothing like this before and the food bank is all about community coming together and now we're trying to get them to do that while being apart,” says Glen Pearson, co-executive director at the London Food Bank.

“So it's a unique challenge that we're not just facing but others are as well.”

Londoners can still drop off non-perishable food at all 14 Fire Stations and some participating grocery stores.

Last year more than 56,000 pounds of food was collected.

The campaign wraps up on Easter Monday.