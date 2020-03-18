LONDON, ONT. -- The London and Area Food Bank is taking every precaution due to COVID-19 so it can remain open to serve thousands in the community.

“We are limiting the number of people who have access to the building, including volunteers,” says Jane Roy the co-executive director. “Those picking up food are only allowed to come in one at a time.”

Many people are picking up food for others and the food bank is asking that they bring proper identification and a note from those in need.

Liz Gonser of London has made two trips to the food bank to help those who can’t get out.

“I think it’s what we need to be doing at a time like this,” she says.

The food bank is encouraging people to continue donating food at grocery stores.

Due to COVID-19, the traditional spring food drive is changing to a virtual collection with help from Business Cares. The money that is collected will be used to buy food for the centre.