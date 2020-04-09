LONDON, ONT. -- The London Food Bank is hoping people will continue to be generous entering the final weekend of its annual Spring Food Drive.

Due to the pandemic, it has changed to a cash donation drive rather than a collection of non-perishable food items.

Business Cares is on board to help out this April because the need has increased.

“Help if you can,” says Wayne Dunn from Business Cares. “Our aspect, with Business Cares helping, is anything you can do is appreciated.”

Last spring more than 70,000 pounds of food was collected. This time around they are going to have to buy product.

“Over the time we're going to take the money, we're going to turn it into food,” says Jane Roy of the London Food Bank. “Obviously lots more people are struggling and it's tough.”