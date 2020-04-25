LONDON, ONT. -- The Ontario government announced Saturday morning it is lifting the restrictions on gardens and community gardens.

“These gardens are an essential source of fresh food for some individuals and families, including those who face food insecurity,” the province said in a statement.

It’s welcome news to Ben Hill, chairperson of the Middlesex London Food Policy Council.

He says he is pleased to see the premier recognize that food security is challenging at the best of times, and believes that security would only become even more scarce as the summer goes on.

“It’s a big win for the community and for a lot of families,” Hill says. "Just the act of getting out in the sunshine and getting your fingers in the ground - it’s important for people’s mentality and state of mind.”

There are over 450 community garden plots in London and about 1,000 users. Hill says according to his last conversation with the City of London, it will take about seven to 10 days to get them ready for use.

A number of the community gardens also give back to local food banks.

"They have a program called ‘Plant a row, donate a row,’ which raises fresh produce for the food bank,” Hill says.

The statement released by the office of the premier Saturday says local medical officers of health will provide advice, recommendations and instructions that the gardens must follow to operate.

They will include items such as physical distancing, and cleaning and disinfecting commonly used equipment and surfaces.