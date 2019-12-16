LONDON, ONT. -- Over the noon hour Monday - with help from his police elves - Santa Claus made the first delivery of warm winter clothing to kids in need as he dropped by Trafalgar Public School.

This was the launch of the fourth annual Project Santa with support from St. Peter’s Basilica, the London Police Association and Columbia Sportswear.

The Community Policing Section officers purchased approximately $3,000 worth of coats, hats, mittens and other winter items to distribute to children and teens at various schools this week.

“We are so thankful that we have such generosity here in the City of London,” says Const. Anthea Fordyce.

“Without the help of these amazing donors and supports, we wouldn’t have the opportunity to help these kids keep warm this winter season.”

“We are very fortunate to be picked this year,” says Trafalgar Public School Principal Kristin Lynds. “Trafalgar students and families are so grateful for the support of the London police this holiday season.”

Fordyce also mentioned that they are always looking for donations and anyone who wishes to donate can call the London Police Service media office.