NDP's Singh worried about rise of hate: Visit comes as Palestinians in London, Ont. express heartache for family in Gaza

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Londoners have already suffered too much because of the rise of hate.

He made the comments while visiting the Muslim community in London Friday.

“We wanted them to know, we do see you, we do care about you, we are worried about the rise of hate,” Singh told CTV News. “We’re worried about the rise of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, and anti-Palestinian racism. We wanted to give the community some hope, particularly the London community that has already suffered so much when it comes to the rise of hate.”

His visit to the London Muslim Mosque came on a day of intense emotion for the Palestinian community in London.

A small group gathered to call on the federal government to do more to get Canadians out of the war zone in Gaza. Among them was Walid, who didn’t want his last name used. He fought through tears as he described how an infant relative was killed in a bombing.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh spoke to Londoners at the London Muslim Mosque on Nov. 3, 2023. He was joined by London Fanshawe NDP MP Lyndsay Mathyssen. His party is calling on the governing Liberals to call for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel Hamas war. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

“I had a baby relative that was killed by Israel last week,” said Walid. “She was only four months old. She was killed in her dad’s lap, and sadly, her dad is still alive. And as a father of a four year old daughter myself, I’m sure he wishes that he was killed.”

The group is part of the Canadian Palestinian Social Association.

They want Canada to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

“This is not right,” exclaimed Reem Sultan, as she sat at the media conference table staring directly into the news camera. “This is not the Canada I immigrated to. This is not acceptable Mister Trudeau. This is not right.”

Nehal Al-Tarhuni, who helped moderate the news conference, said Palestinian Canadians have become frustrated with the government response.

“Everything is running so slowly,” she said. “Other nationals have been able to evacuate for three days now. How come other Canadians haven’t evacuated Gaza yet?”

A sudden moment of shock rippled through the news conference as word came of an explosion at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, where London, Ont. doctor Ehab Bader is volunteering.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Jolie has communicated to Canadians in Gaza to be ready to leave in the coming days.

