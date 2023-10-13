London

    • London, Ont. doctor volunteering in Gaza hospital

    An undated image of Dr. Ehab Bader. (Source: Rana Bader) An undated image of Dr. Ehab Bader. (Source: Rana Bader)

    A London, Ont. doctor is volunteering at Gaza’s largest hospital, while his family waits at home, hoping he is safe.

    Dr. Ehab Bader was visiting his parents in Gaza when the fighting began.

    He soon found himself putting his medical skills to work in a hospital overwhelmed by people in urgent need of life-saving care as medical supplies run short.

    At his home in London, his wife Rana Bader waits for her next opportunity to speak with him.

    “Now they don’t have electricity or water, nothing,” she explained. “So they have nothing to do or to know about what’s going on. They just hear the bombs here and there. They’re not living a normal life. They’re not sleeping in the night. Too many bombs. They feel horrified, but they don’t know where the bombing is happening, or what’s going on.”

    Rana is also dealing with personal tragedy. She said her brother was killed just days ago when her parents’ home in Gaza was bombed.

    Rana Bader tried desperately to reach family in Gaza by phone on Oct. 13, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

    “He was in my parents’ house. My parents evacuated. They went to my uncle’s house, then out of sudden the house was bombed. Why? Why?” she said.

    She’s not the only one on pins and needles, watching the war from afar.

    Members of London’s Jewish community are also on edge, said Rob Nagus, the executive director of Jewish London. But he said they’re worried about threats right here at home.

    “We know that threats are not credible because we’ve been in constant communication with the London Police Service, who has been incredibly receptive to our concerns,” he said. “But at the same time, we know there’s always the potential for bad actors to do something terrible. And though we’re trying to remain resilient and go about our daily lives. If I didn’t tell you that we were scared, I’d be lying. The community is on edge right now.”

    Police car at the London Muslim Mosque seen on Oct. 13, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

    Police and private security can be found at both Jewish and Muslim community centres and places of worship in London.

    But those with loved ones caught in the cross-fire, on either side, can only wait in anguish.

    “I don’t feel well,” said Rana. “My family, I have no idea where they are and if they are still alive or not. They’re under attack day and night. How am I supposed to feel?”

    Police car at the London Jewish Community Centre seen on Oct. 13, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

    London Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Videos emerge of missing Canadians after Hamas attack

    The federal government says there are now four missing Canadians in Israel, but is at this time not confirming their identities. However, CTV News has spoken to family and friends of four Canadian women who are missing from communities attacked by Hamas militants over the weekend.

    Why some worry about the rise of private agency health-care staffing firms in Canada

    There were more than 41,955 job postings across Canada for nurses in the first quarter of 2023, missing manpower that is affecting hospital staffing, closing rural ERs and fuelling the expansion of companies that supply temporary nurses. The trend is triggering worry that it is slowly privatizing the backbone of health services — nursing care — with an urgent call for more scrutiny.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News