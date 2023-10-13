London, Ont. doctor volunteering in Gaza hospital

A London, Ont. doctor is volunteering at Gaza’s largest hospital, while his family waits at home, hoping he is safe.

Dr. Ehab Bader was visiting his parents in Gaza when the fighting began.

He soon found himself putting his medical skills to work in a hospital overwhelmed by people in urgent need of life-saving care as medical supplies run short.

At his home in London, his wife Rana Bader waits for her next opportunity to speak with him.

“Now they don’t have electricity or water, nothing,” she explained. “So they have nothing to do or to know about what’s going on. They just hear the bombs here and there. They’re not living a normal life. They’re not sleeping in the night. Too many bombs. They feel horrified, but they don’t know where the bombing is happening, or what’s going on.”

Rana is also dealing with personal tragedy. She said her brother was killed just days ago when her parents’ home in Gaza was bombed.

Rana Bader tried desperately to reach family in Gaza by phone on Oct. 13, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

“He was in my parents’ house. My parents evacuated. They went to my uncle’s house, then out of sudden the house was bombed. Why? Why?” she said.

She’s not the only one on pins and needles, watching the war from afar.

Members of London’s Jewish community are also on edge, said Rob Nagus, the executive director of Jewish London. But he said they’re worried about threats right here at home.

“We know that threats are not credible because we’ve been in constant communication with the London Police Service, who has been incredibly receptive to our concerns,” he said. “But at the same time, we know there’s always the potential for bad actors to do something terrible. And though we’re trying to remain resilient and go about our daily lives. If I didn’t tell you that we were scared, I’d be lying. The community is on edge right now.”

Police car at the London Muslim Mosque seen on Oct. 13, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

Police and private security can be found at both Jewish and Muslim community centres and places of worship in London.

But those with loved ones caught in the cross-fire, on either side, can only wait in anguish.

“I don’t feel well,” said Rana. “My family, I have no idea where they are and if they are still alive or not. They’re under attack day and night. How am I supposed to feel?”

Police car at the London Jewish Community Centre seen on Oct. 13, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)