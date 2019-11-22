

QUEBEC - Western Mustangs Quarterback Chris Merchant along with head coach Greg Marshall picked up a pair of awards at the annual Vanier Cup Gala.

Merchant was named the 2019 winner of the Hec Crighton Trophy for the most outstanding player in U SPORTS football.

"Chris has had an outstanding season and career as our quarterback at Western," said Head Coach Greg Marshall.

Meanwhile Marshall was named the winner of the Frank Tindall Trophy as Coach of the Year for the second year in a row and the third time in his career.

Merchant completed 159 of 232 pass attempts this season (68.5 per cent) for 2,378 yards and 14 touchdowns.

A total of five Mustangs were also named to the 1st and 2nd Team All-Canadians classes.

Merhcant along with fellow teammates Bleska Kambamba, Marc Liegghio, were named to 1st Team class, while Zack Fry and Brett Ellerman with named to the 2nd Team class.