LONDON Ont. - There will not be a third consecutive Vanier Cup appearance for the Western Mustangs after losing to the McMaster Marauders in the 112th Yates Cup, 29-15 Saturday.

This was Western's fifth time hosting the OUA Football finals at TD Waterhouse Stadium.

The Mustangs got off to a great start, taking a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and forcing turnovers on each of the first three McMaster drives.

But Mustangs' star quarterback Chris Merchant got injured on a sack early in the second quarter, forcing backup Kevin John into action.

Merchant ends his OUA career as one of the most decorated players in the history of the conference. John also likely won't return as he pursues other business opportunities.

That leaves a fresh start at quarterback for the 2020 season.

It's heartbreak for the Mustangs who lose to a conference team for the first time in three years.

"Its not easy to win every time. People forget there is ten other teams trying to knock you off. We were a team this year, we were 8-0, we won some close games and we have a young team," says Mustangs head coach Greg Marshall.

McMaster now moves onto the Mitchell Bowl to face Calgary.